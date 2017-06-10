See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Kathleen Gallentine, MD

Psychiatry
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kathleen Gallentine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Gallentine works at Kathleen A Gallentine MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kathleen A Gallentine MD
    3100 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-9430

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 10, 2017
    Dr. Gallentine is excellent. She listens and truly cares about her patients. She is very no-nonsense and practical. She takes your thoughts into consideration when planning treatment.
    Houston, TX — Jun 10, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kathleen Gallentine, MD
    About Dr. Kathleen Gallentine, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184623498
    Education & Certifications

    • Tex Rsch Institute Mental Science
    • Baylor College Of Med
    • Baylor
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • University Of Georgia
    • Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Gallentine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallentine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gallentine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallentine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallentine works at Kathleen A Gallentine MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gallentine’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallentine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallentine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallentine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallentine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

