Dr. Kathleen Fabian, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Fabian works at Blue Water Ob/Gyn in Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.