Dr. Kathleen Ellison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Ellison, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Ellison, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from East Tennessee State University James H Quillen College Of Med.
Dr. Ellison works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Fairfax8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 641-0083
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellison?
Dr Ellison was thorough in my exam. Put me at ease about potential concerns. Very gentle in removing a mole. Didn’t not even feel the removal.
About Dr. Kathleen Ellison, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1134516271
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC
- East Tennessee State University James H Quillen College Of Med
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Nc
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellison accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellison works at
222 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.