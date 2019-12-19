Dr. Dunlap accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kathleen Dunlap, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Dunlap, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Asheville, NC.
Dr. Dunlap works at
Locations
MAHEC Family Health Center123 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 257-4730
Hospital Affiliations
- Cherokee Indian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dunlap is amazing! She is so easy to talk to and very knowledgeable. Every visit she asks all the right questions and leads me in the right direction.
About Dr. Kathleen Dunlap, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
