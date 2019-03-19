Dr. Kathleen Duerksen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duerksen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Duerksen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Duerksen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Duerksen works at
Locations
Kathleen M Duerksen, MD5979 E Grant Rd Ste 115, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 751-8030
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor is very thorough and very picky. I had eyelid surgery as my eye wouldn’t close. She met with me and clearly outlined everything that was going to be done. She took her time answering all my questions. My surgery was great. Followed her directions to the letter and my results are wonderful
About Dr. Kathleen Duerksen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Presby St Lukes Hospital
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- GOSHEN COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duerksen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duerksen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duerksen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duerksen works at
Dr. Duerksen has seen patients for Trichiasis, Visual Field Defects and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duerksen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Duerksen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duerksen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duerksen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duerksen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.