Dr. Kathleen Duerksen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Duerksen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Duerksen works at Dr. Kathleen Duerksen in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Visual Field Defects and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kathleen M Duerksen, MD
    5979 E Grant Rd Ste 115, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 751-8030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
Entropion
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 19, 2019
    Doctor is very thorough and very picky. I had eyelid surgery as my eye wouldn’t close. She met with me and clearly outlined everything that was going to be done. She took her time answering all my questions. My surgery was great. Followed her directions to the letter and my results are wonderful
    About Dr. Kathleen Duerksen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417966607
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Residency
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Internship
    • Presby St Lukes Hospital
    Medical Education
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
    Undergraduate School
    • GOSHEN COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Duerksen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duerksen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duerksen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duerksen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duerksen works at Dr. Kathleen Duerksen in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Duerksen’s profile.

    Dr. Duerksen has seen patients for Trichiasis, Visual Field Defects and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duerksen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Duerksen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duerksen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duerksen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duerksen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

