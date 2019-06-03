Dr. Kathleen Drinan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drinan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Drinan, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathleen Drinan, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Kathleen J Drinan DO16515 106th Ct, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 226-0506Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Dr Drinan has been an excellent cardiologist for me for over ten years. She is knowledgeable, listen wells, and orders tests only when necessary. She is firm in her recommendations but is also understanding and kind....always there for me when I’ve needed her!
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Chicago Osteo Hosps & Med Ctrs
- Chicago Osteo Hosps & Med Ctr
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- University of Michigan
