Dr. Kathleen Drinan, DO

Cardiology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Drinan, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Drinan works at CorVita Health & Associates in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kathleen J Drinan DO
    16515 106th Ct, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 226-0506
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Palos Community Hospital
  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Palpitations

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 03, 2019
    Dr Drinan has been an excellent cardiologist for me for over ten years. She is knowledgeable, listen wells, and orders tests only when necessary. She is firm in her recommendations but is also understanding and kind....always there for me when I’ve needed her!
    Patricia in IL — Jun 03, 2019
    About Dr. Kathleen Drinan, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164417135
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chicago Osteo Hosps & Med Ctrs
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Chicago Osteo Hosps & Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School

