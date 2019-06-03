Overview

Dr. Kathleen Drinan, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Drinan works at CorVita Health & Associates in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.