Overview

Dr. Kathleen Doughney, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.



Dr. Doughney works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Palm Beach Gardens in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Breast Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.