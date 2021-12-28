Dr. Doughney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Doughney, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Doughney, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Dr. Doughney works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Ormond Beach325 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 450, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 673-2442
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Port Orange800 Dunlawton Ave Ste 101, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 767-6977
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doughney?
She saved my life. She helps me control my up and downs with cancer. Dr D is my angel on earth. Patience and respect. Does not talk down to you but makes me feel like I have some control. I am not sure it is right to love your provider but I love her!!
About Dr. Kathleen Doughney, MD
- Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1093729287
Education & Certifications
- University Rochester School Med
- Lsu Med Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doughney accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doughney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doughney works at
Dr. Doughney has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Breast Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doughney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Doughney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doughney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doughney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doughney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.