Dr. Kathleen Doody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Doody, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Doody, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Parkland Health And Hospital System, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Doody works at
Locations
-
1
CARE Fertility1701 Park Place Ave, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 540-1157Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
CARE Fertility- Fort Worth Office1250 8th Ave Ste 365, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 924-1572Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Texas Health Heb
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doody?
The CARE Staff are always friendly and professional. It has been a pleasure to trust them with my care.
About Dr. Kathleen Doody, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669522132
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doody has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doody works at
Dr. Doody speaks Spanish.
171 patients have reviewed Dr. Doody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.