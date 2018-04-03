Dr. Donovan-Antalek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Donovan-Antalek, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathleen Donovan-Antalek, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Buffalo Amherst Allergy Associates PC500 Corporate Pkwy Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 631-0380
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
From my initial contact with her office personnel and subsequent conversation with Doctor Donovan and my office visit to see her and the follow through by her and members of her team was outstanding. Most everyone who has been retired for some time and enrolled in a medicare advantage plan, has been through the ringer with all that one has to deal with in the healthcare field today. Let me say that in terms of my experience with this doctor and her staff she/they are keepers.
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1295715514
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Donovan-Antalek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
