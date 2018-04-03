See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Kathleen Donovan-Antalek, DO

Internal Medicine
3.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Donovan-Antalek, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Donovan-Antalek works at BUFFALO AMHERST ALLERGY in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buffalo Amherst Allergy Associates PC
    500 Corporate Pkwy Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 631-0380

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 03, 2018
    From my initial contact with her office personnel and subsequent conversation with Doctor Donovan and my office visit to see her and the follow through by her and members of her team was outstanding. Most everyone who has been retired for some time and enrolled in a medicare advantage plan, has been through the ringer with all that one has to deal with in the healthcare field today. Let me say that in terms of my experience with this doctor and her staff she/they are keepers.
    Barbara in East Amherst — Apr 03, 2018
    About Dr. Kathleen Donovan-Antalek, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295715514
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donovan-Antalek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donovan-Antalek works at BUFFALO AMHERST ALLERGY in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Donovan-Antalek’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Donovan-Antalek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donovan-Antalek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donovan-Antalek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donovan-Antalek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

