Dr. Kathleen Doman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Doman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health University City.
Locations
Nephrology and Hypertension Consultants, PA8220 University Exec Park Dr Ste 125, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 503-4400
Nephrology and Hypertension Consultants, PA9920 Kincey Ave Ste 140, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 503-4400
Nephrology and Hypertension Consultants8220 Univ Executive Park Dr Ste 125, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health University City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doman explained things well and was very kind and easy to understand. The only problem I have had was the wait time in the office was crazy. Then I had a virtual visit and waited with computer in hand for an hour and 15 minutes! I have left messages for an appointment and waited days for a response. I think she knows her stuff, but it is a long distance from my house and then having to wait so long is a problem.
About Dr. Kathleen Doman, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1396708269
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.