Dr. Kathleen Doman, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kathleen Doman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health University City.

Dr. Doman works at Nephrology and Hypertension Consultants, PA in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nephrology and Hypertension Consultants, PA
    8220 University Exec Park Dr Ste 125, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 503-4400
    Nephrology and Hypertension Consultants, PA
    9920 Kincey Ave Ste 140, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 503-4400
    Nephrology and Hypertension Consultants
    8220 Univ Executive Park Dr Ste 125, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health University City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Induced Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Aug 02, 2021
    Dr. Doman explained things well and was very kind and easy to understand. The only problem I have had was the wait time in the office was crazy. Then I had a virtual visit and waited with computer in hand for an hour and 15 minutes! I have left messages for an appointment and waited days for a response. I think she knows her stuff, but it is a long distance from my house and then having to wait so long is a problem.
    About Dr. Kathleen Doman, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396708269
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
