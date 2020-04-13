Dr. Kathleen Dollins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dollins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Dollins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Dollins, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Dollins works at
Locations
Stonebridge Pediatrics5561 Virginia Pkwy Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (214) 544-2555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We absolutely love and trust Dr. Dollins with my kids’ well being. She always explains everything in detail. We couldn’t ask for more. Staff there is amazing and so sweet to my babies.
About Dr. Kathleen Dollins, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1023201449
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dollins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dollins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dollins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dollins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dollins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dollins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dollins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.