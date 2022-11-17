Dr. Daly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Daly, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Daly, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Kathleen Daly DPM10431 S Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60655 Directions (773) 239-8660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk with. Explained everything. So glad to get a painful condition taken care of.
About Dr. Kathleen Daly, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Daly accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.
