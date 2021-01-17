See All Psychiatrists in Baton Rouge, LA
Psychiatry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kathleen Atkinson Crapanzano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli

Dr. Crapanzano works at Our Lady Lake Regional Medical Center Nehns in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Psychiatry - O'Donovan
    5131 Odonovan Dr Ste 300, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 765-5500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Dr. Kathleen Atkinson Crapanzano, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1144373390
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Atkinson Crapanzano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crapanzano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crapanzano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crapanzano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crapanzano works at Our Lady Lake Regional Medical Center Nehns in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Crapanzano’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Crapanzano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crapanzano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crapanzano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crapanzano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

