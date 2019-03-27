Overview

Dr. Kathleen Crane-Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Crane-Lee works at Family Physicians of Old Town Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.