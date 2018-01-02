Dr. Kathleen Coutinho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coutinho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Coutinho, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Coutinho, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN.
Dr. Coutinho works at
Locations
-
1
Uap Clinic Pharmacy1429 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Union Associated Physicians Clinic LLC221 S 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3115
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was seeing Dr. Coutinho for 4 months prior to delivery. She was very thorough, knowledgeable of medicine, and attentive. She was also very compassionate and caring about my well-being and the baby. During my delivery, she stayed beyond her working hours until my baby was delivered. She was supportive during the whole delivery process, and was very skilled when receiving my baby. Dr. Couthinho is very forthcoming and straight-forward. I am very thankful for the care and ease of delivery.
About Dr. Kathleen Coutinho, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1528174141
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coutinho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coutinho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coutinho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coutinho works at
Dr. Coutinho has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coutinho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Coutinho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coutinho.
