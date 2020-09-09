Dr. Kathleen Colleran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colleran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Colleran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Colleran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and San Juan Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1751 Old Pecos Trl Ste I, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 984-1160
-
2
Sjrmc Internal Medicine407 S Schwartz Ave Ste 201, Farmington, NM 87401 Directions (505) 609-6730
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- San Juan Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Colleran is super! She's thoughtful and extremely helpful! I actually enjoy being her patient! My best doctor, ever! Highly recommended.
About Dr. Kathleen Colleran, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colleran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colleran accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colleran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colleran has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colleran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Colleran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colleran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colleran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colleran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.