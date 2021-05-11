Overview

Dr. Kathleen Cleland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Cleland works at Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Alexandria in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Appendicitis, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.