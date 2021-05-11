Dr. Kathleen Cleland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Cleland, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathleen Cleland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Alexandria1800 N Beauregard St Ste 40, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 359-8640
General Surgery3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 406, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 359-8640
Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Fairfax13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 359-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Cleland is a wonderful, caring doctor with lots of energy. Although I just had an office procedure, she took the time to explain what would be done and made sure I was comfortable and pain-free. The office staff is friendly and efficient. I would highly recommend Dr. Cleland.
About Dr. Kathleen Cleland, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1528039708
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Augustana College Rock Island, IL
Dr. Cleland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cleland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cleland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cleland has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Appendicitis, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cleland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cleland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cleland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cleland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.