Dr. Kathleen Cleland, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Cleland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Cleland works at Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Alexandria in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Appendicitis, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Alexandria
    1800 N Beauregard St Ste 40, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 359-8640
    General Surgery
    3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 406, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 359-8640
    Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Fairfax
    13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 359-8640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 11, 2021
    Dr. Cleland is a wonderful, caring doctor with lots of energy. Although I just had an office procedure, she took the time to explain what would be done and made sure I was comfortable and pain-free. The office staff is friendly and efficient. I would highly recommend Dr. Cleland.
    About Dr. Kathleen Cleland, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528039708
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • Augustana College Rock Island, IL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Cleland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cleland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cleland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cleland has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Appendicitis, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cleland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cleland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cleland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cleland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

