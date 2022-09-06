See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pismo Beach, CA
Dr. Kathleen Chak, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Dr. Kathleen Chak, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chak works at Champaign Dental Group in Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Urgent Care - Pismo Beach
    877 Oak Park Blvd, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Sep 06, 2022
Came for a first time meeting with Dr. Chak. She was so pleasant, asked a lot of health questions based on my previous business with this practice, discussed prescriptions, and patiently listened to me. Spent a lot of time and showed she cared. Have my first physical with her in December but I highly recommend her.
  • Internal Medicine
  • 8 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1356754659
  • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

