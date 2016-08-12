Overview

Dr. Kathleen Cassin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South County Hospital.



Dr. Cassin works at Scmg Cwh in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in Wakefield, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.