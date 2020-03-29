Dr. Kathleen Cammack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cammack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Cammack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Cammack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Dr. Cammack works at
Locations
Texas Health Care1250 8th Ave Ste 430, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 923-0023Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After having complications with my first pregnancy, with my second one there was a lot of anxiety and fear about having those same complications again but with Dr. Cammack, she listened and always gave me tips and advice. She made sure I had a healthy pregnancy and delivery. I recommend her to everyone! Even my husband felt very grateful to have such an amazing doctor deliver our baby.
About Dr. Kathleen Cammack, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1144586744
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Baylor University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cammack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cammack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cammack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cammack works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cammack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cammack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cammack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cammack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.