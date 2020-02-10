Dr. Kathleen Callaghan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callaghan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Callaghan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Callaghan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Sangeeth Shanbhag MD PC2520 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-9793
The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus2001 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 577-6686
Memorial Medical Center2450 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (505) 522-8641Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 12:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Callaghan is a absolutely wonderful doctor who made a very uncomfortable visit comfortable was extremely knowledgeable and gentle However after the initial visit it is impossible to get another appointment with her even if you are an existing patient when you have a problem you can’t get in for a long time to get your annual The management decided that you can no longer be seen that they no longer do annual exams This is not ok but criminal So you finally trust a doctor and you can’t see them So you don’t go to anymore and what is if something is wrong you don’t get it checked because the management decides it’s below their office to see prevention exams But hey this is las cruces medical services irresponsible incompetent doctors mismanaged healthcare And the doctors that are competent are kept away from seeing patients Very upsetting
About Dr. Kathleen Callaghan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962449736
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callaghan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callaghan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callaghan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callaghan has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callaghan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Callaghan speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Callaghan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callaghan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callaghan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callaghan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.