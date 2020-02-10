Overview

Dr. Kathleen Callaghan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Callaghan works at Deming Women's Center in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.