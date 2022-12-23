See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Kathleen Herb-Brower, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kathleen Herb-Brower, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Herb-Brower works at Dept of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dept of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    909 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Dentofacial Anomalies

Treatment frequency



Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 23, 2022
Thank you so much for your excellent care, compassion, and gentleness. Dr. Herb-Brower provided so much reassurance and comfort for me in a very difficult period. My procedure was not only flawless, but she also relieved my anxiety with her kind demeanor. I felt totally at ease with her obvious expertise and genuine care for me as her patient. Not only is Dr. Herb-Brower herself so wonderful, her staff is equally as kind and helpful, making the entire process completely seamless. I would highly recommend Dr. Herb-Brower to anyone in need of an oral surgeon- you will surely not be disappointed! -Lyn S.
Lyn Sosna — Dec 23, 2022
Photo: Dr. Kathleen Herb-Brower, DMD
About Dr. Kathleen Herb-Brower, DMD

  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
  • 28 years of experience
  • English
  • 1780612705
Education & Certifications

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathleen Herb-Brower, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herb-Brower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Herb-Brower has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Herb-Brower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Herb-Brower works at Dept of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Herb-Brower’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Herb-Brower. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herb-Brower.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herb-Brower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herb-Brower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

