Overview

Dr. Kathleen Herb-Brower, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Herb-Brower works at Dept of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

