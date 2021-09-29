Dr. Kathleen Brennan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Brennan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Brennan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Brennan works at
Locations
-
1
UCLA Medical Center OB/GYN200 Medical Plz Ste 220, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brennan?
Upon meeting Dr. Brennan, I was immediately put at ease and could tell that I was in good hands. She spent over an hour with me in our initial consultation addressing my many questions and outlining a plan of action. She was forthright in setting expectations while being empathetic and compassionate. Because of Dr. Brennan’s thorough and detailed approach, she was able to quickly identify my precise infertility issue, which other doctors failed to do. She was the lead surgeon for my salpingectomy and led me through a successful IVF cycle immediately thereafter. While the journey was not always easy, Dr. Brennan and her staff were always attentive, kind, and patient. She has my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Kathleen Brennan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1306033741
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brennan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brennan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brennan works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brennan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.