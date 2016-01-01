Dr. Kathleen Brady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Brady, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Brady, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Kathleen Brady, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1932217973
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
