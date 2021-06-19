Dr. Kathleen Boyle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Boyle, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Boyle, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Medina, OH. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.
Dr. Boyle works at
Locations
Medina Hospital Medical Office Building970 E Washington St Ste 2A, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (216) 340-8892
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m not a huge advocate of the Cleveland clinic as I’ve had some less than satisfactory experiences, but Doc Boyle is an exception. If you’re looking for a good humored, fun whilst truly talented and dedicated surgeon for your vascular health issues, well then she’s the one hands down. Just be prepared to jump through the Cleveland Clinics hoops. She’s worth it 100%.
About Dr. Kathleen Boyle, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1285821744
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medina Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
