Overview

Dr. Kathleen Boyle, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Medina, OH. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.



Dr. Boyle works at Medina Hospital Medical Office Building in Medina, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.