Overview

Dr. Kathleen Bowling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Bowling works at Bayside OGGYN in Providence, RI with other offices in Wakefield, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.