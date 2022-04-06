Dr. Kathleen Bowling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Bowling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Bowling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Bowling works at
Locations
-
1
Providence Office235 Plain St Ste 401, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 421-1710
-
2
Healthtouch Inc49 South County Commons Way, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 782-6866
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kathy Bowling is a terrific doctor. She's thorough, professional and knowledgeable. I will be sad when she retires.
About Dr. Kathleen Bowling, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1750307419
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Dr. Bowling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
