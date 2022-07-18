Dr. Kathleen Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Benson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Benson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Benson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Academic Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, PC4432 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 213-5728Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Heart and Vascular Specialist4510 S Eastern Ave Ste 3, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 850-7559Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benson?
This is one of the GEMS that we love and appreciate about Las Vegas, because I "Truly Feel" that I couldn't have put my heart... in better hands. Sooooo'Smart, focused, thorough, caring, and patiently generous with her time spent with me. I felt empowered by the knowledge that Dr. Benson shared. And the step-by-step plan she laid out to address every conceivable issue, gave me a priceless peace of mind moving forward. Feeling, I would receive the absolute best care from the absolute "Best" old'school native Las Vegan Cardiologist, possible! Sometimes you can look into a person's eyes and see/feel their sincerity/genuineness/compassion! Such... was mine, and my fortunate'Heart's experience. Relaxed-Genius, with emphasis on relaxed, is my most accurate estimation of this rare medical mind. Vast Research led me to her practice, and her attentive in-sync staff is a Blessing. Especially the in-take Doctor Assistant, that simply love her job and caring for each and every patient. SALUTE!
About Dr. Kathleen Benson, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1235207309
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan|Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Banner Good Samaritan
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Pericardial Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benson speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.