Dr. Kathleen Behr, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Behr, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Behr works at
Locations
Behr Kathleen L1125 E Spruce Ave Ste 207, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 248-1493
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Behr several times over the years for cosmetic procedures. The results are always great but natural. I told her that I don’t want to look different.....just rested and healthy. The women I’ve seen working at her office all look natural despite having had procedures (they are very open about it).
About Dr. Kathleen Behr, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104812452
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behr works at
Dr. Behr has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Warts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Behr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behr.
