Dr. Kathleen Behr, MD

Dermatology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kathleen Behr, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Behr works at Behr Kathleen L in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Warts and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behr Kathleen L
    1125 E Spruce Ave Ste 207, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 248-1493

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts
Skin Cancer
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 06, 2017
    I have seen Dr Behr several times over the years for cosmetic procedures. The results are always great but natural. I told her that I don't want to look different.....just rested and healthy. The women I've seen working at her office all look natural despite having had procedures (they are very open about it).
    Diane in Fresno, CA — Oct 06, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Kathleen Behr, MD
    About Dr. Kathleen Behr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104812452
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA Med Center
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Behr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Behr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Behr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Behr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Behr has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Warts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Behr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

