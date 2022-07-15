Dr. Kathleen Bartik, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Bartik, DDS
Dr. Kathleen Bartik, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Germantown, WI.
Germantown Dental CareN112W16286 Mequon Rd, Germantown, WI 53022 Directions (262) 307-2382
My appointments with Dr. Bartik always run smoothly and efficiently. She addresses all of my concerns and makes an effort to develop a relationship with me. She recently whitened my teeth in-office and they look awesome! I will be continuing my care here.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Dr. Bartik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bartik using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bartik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.