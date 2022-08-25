Overview

Dr. Kathleen Baggett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Baggett works at Vero ENT Associates in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.