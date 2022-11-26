Dr. Kathleen Abbott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Abbott, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They completed their fellowship with Lags Spine and Sports Care
Starling Physiatry/Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation289 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 749-3045
Starling Physiatry/Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation160 HAZARD AVE, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 749-3045Wednesday7:30am - 6:00pm
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very happy with my experience with Dr Abbott. Always takes the time with me to make sure the next procedure is the appropriate one to take. Would recommend her very highly to anyone that is living with daily pain.
- Lags Spine and Sports Care
- Boston Medical Center
- St Elizbeths Med Ctr
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Abbott has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbott works at
Dr. Abbott has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbott.
