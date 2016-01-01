Overview

Dr. Kathir Subramanian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Subramanian works at Cutting Edge Cardiology in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.