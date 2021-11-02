Overview

Dr. Kathie Wuellner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Wuellner works at Pediatric Healthcare Unlimited in Alton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.