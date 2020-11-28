Overview

Dr. Katherine Zamecki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Zamecki works at Connecticut Eye Consultants in Danbury, CT with other offices in Westport, CT, Prospect, CT and New Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.