Dr. Katherine Zamecki, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Katherine Zamecki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 101, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 791-2020
Eye Designs of Westport215 Main St Ste 2, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 221-8600
Quest Diagnostics Prospect Lab166 Waterbury Rd, Prospect, CT 06712 Directions (203) 221-8600
New Milford Office120 Park Lane Rd Ste B203, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (203) 221-8600
- Danbury Hospital
I just did recommend Dr. Zemecki for friends. She is wonderfully supportive and knowledgeable. She doesn't put her computer between herself and her patients and she LISTENS!
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Ophthalmology
