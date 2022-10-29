See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Katherine Yao, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (186)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Katherine Yao, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Yao works at Rehabilitation Medicine at NYP/Lower Manhattan Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Rehabilitation Medicine at NYP/Lower Manhattan Hospital
    156 William St, New York, NY 10038

Hospital Affiliations
  NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscle Cramp Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Oct 29, 2022
    I’m a 33 year old (former professional) dancer that refuses to stop training and is falling apart. Dr. Yao is incredibly patient and knowledgeable and willing to help without discounting the importance of my continued desire to train seriously. She is great at explaining why she makes the decisions she makes and what possible steps are to finding a solution to what ails you, and she does not sugar coat issues. Highly recommended
    About Dr. Katherine Yao, MD

    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    English
    1598031668
    Education & Certifications

    Children's Hospital Boston-Harvard Medical School
    NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia/Cornell
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
