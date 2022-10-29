Dr. Katherine Yao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Yao, MD
Dr. Katherine Yao, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Rehabilitation Medicine at NYP/Lower Manhattan Hospital156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I’m a 33 year old (former professional) dancer that refuses to stop training and is falling apart. Dr. Yao is incredibly patient and knowledgeable and willing to help without discounting the importance of my continued desire to train seriously. She is great at explaining why she makes the decisions she makes and what possible steps are to finding a solution to what ails you, and she does not sugar coat issues. Highly recommended
About Dr. Katherine Yao, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1598031668
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Boston-Harvard Medical School
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia/Cornell
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
