Dr. Katherine Wu, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Katherine Wu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Wu works at The Children's Clinic in Long Beach, CA.

Locations

    S Mark Taper Foundation Children Clinic
    455 E Columbia St Ste 201, Long Beach, CA 90806

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Tachycardia
Ear Ache
Polyuria
Sinus Tachycardia
Ear Ache
Polyuria

Sinus Tachycardia
Ear Ache
Polyuria
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gastroparesis
Headache
Hip Sprain
Hypokalemia
Limb Cramp
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Katherine Wu, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255526729
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Wu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

