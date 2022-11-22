Overview

Dr. Katherine Windham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Prattville, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Windham works at Prattville Primary Care in Prattville, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.