Dr. Katherine Williamson, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Katherine Williamson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paducah, KY.
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN2605 Kentucky Ave Ste 301, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
- Baptist Health Paducah
Dr. Williamson is a really good Doctor who I've had the pleasure seeing for near 4 years now. Saw her today. She truly takes pride in patients health and strives to keep you on track to live your best life. She's a 5 star
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1134530546
Dr. Williamson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Williamson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williamson has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williamson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.