Dr. Katherine Wehlage, MD

Dermatology
4 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Katherine Wehlage, MD is a Dermatologist in Englewood, CO. 

Dr. Wehlage works at Forefront Dermatology - Englewood in Englewood, CO with other offices in Castle Rock, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Forefront Dermatology - Englewood
    3701 S Clarkson St Ste 400, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 998-0092
    Forefront Dermatology - Castle Rock
    2356 Meadows Blvd, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0914

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Acne Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 25, 2022
I was concerned over an unusual mole and DrWehlage calmed my anxiety. She is very knowledgeable and I will return to her clinic the next time I have concerns.
— Nov 25, 2022
Photo: Dr. Katherine Wehlage, MD
About Dr. Katherine Wehlage, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760988604
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Katherine Wehlage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wehlage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wehlage has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wehlage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wehlage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wehlage.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wehlage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wehlage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

