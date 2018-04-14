Dr. Katherine Wayman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wayman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Wayman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Wayman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burlington, VT. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Of Vermont Medical Center.
Dr. Wayman works at
Locations
-
1
Neurological Assoc Vermont89 S Williams St, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 862-5759
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wayman?
I can't recommend her highly enough! She is truly an expert on migraines and knows about a lot more medications than other neuros I had seen (3 different ones, who had all been pretty unhelpful). She is the first doctor I've encountered who actually gets in touch with your other practitioners to make sure they are on the same page. I found her to be smart and unusually open-minded about alternative treatments; she didn't look down on the naturopathic medicine I've pursued. Definitely see her!
About Dr. Katherine Wayman, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1225018906
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
