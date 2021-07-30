Dr. Katherine Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Katherine Wang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 657-6465Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Neurology & Rehabilitation PC300 Mount Auburn St Ste 316, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 868-0880
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Wang is a brilliant MD/PhD specializing in Neurology. She is caring and compassionate.
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1912988486
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
