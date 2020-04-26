See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Katherine Wang, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (1)
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Katherine Wang, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Wang works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY with other offices in Madison, WI.

Locations

    Mssm-optical Shop
    Mssm-optical Shop
17 E 102nd St, New York, NY 10029
(212) 241-4141
    20 S. Park Clinic - App Long Term Care Facilities Program
    20 S. Park Clinic - App Long Term Care Facilities Program
20 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715
(608) 282-8050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 26, 2020
    I met Dr. Wang April 5th 2020, on FaceTime through the palliative care program of Mount Sinai hospital in Manhattan. Dr. Wang is an angel from heaven that touched our family in a very special way. Dr. Wang and her support team at the palliative care program of Mount Sinai, from the first contact via phone and afterwards Via FaceTime, filled my heart with solace, love and reassurance that we did the right thing for my husband to call the palliative care team and that we had the best possible team on our side. I can hear on the phone her warm calming voice when she was explaining the process and asking questions. In a few seconds Dr Wang called via FaceTime. I saw her face, her eyes full of warmth and care. That was enough for me. I knew we found our angel to hold our hands and guide us. Thank you Dr Catherine Wang. Those few hours in our home on April 5 2020 will be in our hearts forever.
    Mary Lymberopoulos — Apr 26, 2020
    About Dr. Katherine Wang, MD

    Geriatric Medicine
    11 years of experience
    English
    • 1881993624
    Education & Certifications

    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications: Geriatric Medicine, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
