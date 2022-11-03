Dr. Katherine Volpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Volpe, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Volpe, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Oregon Health Science University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and O'Connor Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Bay Area Gynecology Oncology455 Oconnor Dr Ste 370, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 538-1598Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- PHCS
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is an excellent and very compassionate Doctor. She listens and answers my questions. I was so worried before my surgery but she was so loving to assure me that everything will be ok.
About Dr. Katherine Volpe, MD
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1306102520
Education & Certifications
- USC, Keck School of Medicine
- University Of New Mexico
- University Of New Mexico
- Oregon Health Science University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Volpe speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Volpe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volpe.
