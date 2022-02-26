Dr. Katherine Van Kessel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Kessel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Van Kessel, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Van Kessel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Van Kessel works at
Locations
-
1
Overlake Obstetricians & Gynecologists PC1231 116th Ave NE Ste 950, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-3366
-
2
Overlake Obgyn Chartered1800 116th Ave NE Ste 201, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Kessel?
Dr. Van Kessel is an amazing doctor. She was my OB for my entire pregnancy and delivered my baby via c-section. My recovery has been so smooth because Dr. Van Kessel did a great job. I always enjoyed my appointments with her. She made me feel comfortable. She also works alongside an amazing staff! Her medical assistant is so kind and very prompt with answering questions through the online portal. I highly recommend Dr. Van Kessel if you are looking for a great OB!
About Dr. Katherine Van Kessel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1376542514
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Kessel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Kessel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Kessel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Kessel works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Kessel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Kessel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Kessel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Kessel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.