Dr. Katherine Upchurch, MD
Dr. Katherine Upchurch, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Heywood Hospital.
Umass Memorial Medical Center119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-6273
- Heywood Hospital
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr Upchurch is the epitome of what doctors should be. She is knowledgeable in her field of rheumatology but goes further to help her patients understand their options for making their quality of life the best it can be. She is genuine, kind, and a person I trust with my healthcare decisions. I would and have recommended her as a health care advocate to family and friends in need of a rheumatologist. I'm thankful she's there for me. I wish everyone could be that lucky.
About Dr. Katherine Upchurch, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
