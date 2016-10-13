See All Rheumatologists in Worcester, MA
Rheumatology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Katherine Upchurch, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Heywood Hospital.

Dr. Upchurch works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Umass Memorial Medical Center
    119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-6273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heywood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 13, 2016
    Dr Upchurch is the epitome of what doctors should be. She is knowledgeable in her field of rheumatology but goes further to help her patients understand their options for making their quality of life the best it can be. She is genuine, kind, and a person I trust with my healthcare decisions. I would and have recommended her as a health care advocate to family and friends in need of a rheumatologist. I'm thankful she's there for me. I wish everyone could be that lucky.
    Gerrie j in Auburn, MA — Oct 13, 2016
    About Dr. Katherine Upchurch, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023092327
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Upchurch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upchurch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Upchurch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Upchurch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Upchurch works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Upchurch’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Upchurch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upchurch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Upchurch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Upchurch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

