Overview

Dr. Katherine Thompson, MD is a Dermatologist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

