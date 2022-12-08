Dr. Katherine Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Thompson, MD is a Dermatologist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia3574 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 805-5682
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
For the past 25 years, I have followed Dr. Katherine Thompson's advice and instructions without question. She addressed several areas of concern before they became a serious situation. Easy-going, friendly personality is a bonus! All of the office associates are efficient and pleasant to work with.
About Dr. Katherine Thompson, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1477521136
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli|Med University Sc College Of Med
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thompson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
