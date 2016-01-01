Dr. Thaller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katherine Thaller, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Thaller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Thaller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hillcrest Pediatric Clinic120 Hillcrest Medical Blvd Ste 100, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 202-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thaller?
About Dr. Katherine Thaller, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1144632530
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thaller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thaller works at
Dr. Thaller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thaller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thaller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thaller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.