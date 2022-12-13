Dr. Katherine Temprano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Temprano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Temprano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Temprano, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital East and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Dr. Temprano works at
Locations
Advanced Cardiac Care Group3023 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7930
Des Peres Medical Arts Pavilion II2315 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 205, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 977-7455
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital East
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great clinical care. Dr has depth of experience and pleasant demeanor. Always allows sufficient exam time, answers questions thoroughly. Carefully monitors meds and overall condition. Nurse staff great with very good follow through on referrals.
About Dr. Katherine Temprano, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629082599
Education & Certifications
- St Louis U
- U Ky
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Temprano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Temprano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Temprano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Temprano has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Temprano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Temprano speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Temprano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Temprano.
