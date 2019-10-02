Dr. Katherine Standley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Standley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Standley, DO
Overview
Dr. Katherine Standley, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Locations
1
Florida Medical Clinic Dme Tpa27416 Cashford Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 528-4843
2
Florida Medical Clinic - Internal Medicine36763 Eiland Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 778-0454Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Florida Medical Clinic - Rheumatology38135 Market Square Dr, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 715-1934Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Florida Medical Clinic - Neurology2352 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 206, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 528-4843
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner, professional and thorough
About Dr. Katherine Standley, DO
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
