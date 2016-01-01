Overview

Dr. Katherine Spangenberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.



Dr. Spangenberg works at Loyola Center for Health in Oak Park, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.